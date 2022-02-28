ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer Mac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36.7 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $114 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $132.3 million, or $9.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $240.2 million.

Farmer Mac shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $123.70, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGM

