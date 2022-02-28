ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter and Tone Collapse in a Time of War

By Delia Cai
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest problem I had with the end of the movie Don’t Look Up wasn’t the fact that, against traditional Hollywoodian hope, the comet still ends up hitting Earth. It was the rosy final scene where the protagonists have gathered together for a dinner party, replete with fingerling potatoes and pleasantries...

Coinspeaker

Facebook, Google and Twitter React as War between Russia and Ukraine Continues

In addition to restricting certain accounts, Facebook is also blocking media houses in Russia from running ads. The war between Russia and Ukraine keeps getting more disturbing now, and it has triggered actions by social media companies, including the Facebook parent company Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB). Ahead of social media firms, the crypto community has also reacted by stretching helping hands to Ukraine. Last week, all Ukrainian FTX users received $25 each, courtesy of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Also, Wu Blockchain said he was sourcing funds to support affected Ukrainians to move to a safe location.
Vanity Fair

The International Cat Federation Has Banned Cats With Russian Owners Due to the Ukraine Crisis

In the week since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine, cultural and athletic institutions around the world banned Russian participation while the conflict is ongoing. Now that impulse is even reaching into more niche spectator activities. This week, the International Cat Federation (known as FIFe, for Fédération Internationale Féline) posted a statement to its website announcing a ban on cats with Russian owners in competition through the end of May.
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
