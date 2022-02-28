ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sorry Not Sorries Speech at White Nationalist Conference

By Bess Levin
Vanity Fair
 2 days ago

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, over the weekend, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared as a guest speaker at a conference organized by a white nationalist, where attendees praised Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler and dubbed the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “awesome.” Held as counterprogramming to the...

www.vanityfair.com

