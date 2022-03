Elden Ring is rife with danger at every turn, so it’s good that some rather talented fans are mapping out every square inch of its world. MapGenie, an online resource that creates interactive maps for video games, is currently tackling Elden Ring’s overworld — better known as The Lands Between. It’s still a work in progress, but thus far, the team is plotting out everything from where map pieces are to smithing stone locations. You can even zoom in just like Google Maps or any other real-world equivalents without any annoying star ratings of your favorite restaurants.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO