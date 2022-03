Thanks to the generosity of local independent bookstore Browseabout Books, the Lewes Public Library is offering a new grand prize for its 31 Chances to Win raffle. Anyone who purchases a raffle ticket will have a chance to win a deluxe, hardcover edition of “Renegades: Born in the USA” and a limited-edition vinyl containing select tracks from the original Renegades podcast. The book is signed by President Barack Obama and legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, and is valued at over $400.

LEWES, DE ・ 8 DAYS AGO