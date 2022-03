If you thought a hair gloss was just a novelty item at the end of your in-salon color treatment, then...you're just like me! In my mind, hair glosses and glazes were sort of like a prescription conditioner, a heavy-duty treatment only professionals could apply. I was mostly wrong. As New York City colorist Rita Hazan explains, "A hair gloss is a translucent, very sheer color. And it does have a bit of conditioner in it so it smooths out the cuticle, adding hydration." Hair gloss isn't just for the salon, either: These days, there's an impressive crop of at-home glosses and hair glazes that deliver results just as impressive as their professional counterparts.

HAIR CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO