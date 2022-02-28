Watch now: Scott Frost covers ample ground as spring ball begins

I had to go out to the shed in the backyard the other day to get out my grandson’s bike which we had put up and didn’t figure we would get out till maybe mid-April. While I was in there I happened to see my golf clubs and thought it would be a real nice day to get those out and start cleaning them up. I also knew that if I did I would get out a few clubs and golf balls and start to chip around the backyard. Probably wouldn’t even get to cleaning them, because I would spend most of the afternoon doing just that.
