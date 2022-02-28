ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen A. Smith says LeBron should consider leaving the Lakers

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVf7l_0eRhWGpn00

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season at home on Sunday, falling by 28 points to the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that was never close.

The loss dropped Los Angeles to 27-33 on the season, and while the Lakers currently have a 2.5-game buffer to remain in play-in tournament position, a spot in the playoffs is not at all guaranteed given the team’s current trajectory and Anthony Davis’ injury.

Late last week, LeBron James committed to staying with the Lakers long-term, saying that he hopes to stay “with the purple and gold as long as I can play,” but according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, he should at least consider leaving the franchise.

“LeBron delivered a championship, and last time I checked, he’s playing like an MVP candidate. The one person who should never be booed by Los Angeles Lakers fans is LeBron James.

“No matter what. No matter how bad it is; no matter how good it is; this man has been a model of consistency, professionalism and greatness for the Los Angeles Lakers. … Remember where you were before he arrived, and what you accomplished within two years after his arrival.”

Comments / 3

Related
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Stephen A Smith
fadeawayworld.net

5 Wild Scenarios Where The Lakers Trade LeBron James: He Could Join Stephen Curry And The Warriors

The Lakers could have gone two ways out of the All-Star break: Play as hard as possible on both ends of the court, or give up. Unfortunately for fans in Hollywood, they chose the latter option, dumping their first game back against the Clippers in the final seconds, then getting shellacked by the 10th seeded Pelicans, and losing to the Mavericks by five points.
NBA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New Orleans Pelicans#Espn
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd gets brutally honest on LeBron James, Frank Vogel amid Lakers’ struggles

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks further added to the misery of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after the Mavs took a 109-104 victory over a hapless LA side in their own home court. The Lakers put in a major effort to climb back from a huge deficit in the third quarter — they outscored the Mavs 31-14 — but in the end, Dallas was able to hold on to hand LeBron and Co. their third straight loss after the All-Star break.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers, Westbrook have ‘mutual interest’ in parting ways

The Los Angeles Lakers-Russell Westbrook experiment might be nearing an end. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the star point guard and the Lakers’ front office have ‘mutual interest’ in finding Westbrook a new home in the trade market over the summer, as he is still under contract through next season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Kanye West Compared Himself To LeBron James: "Went From Most Hated To The Champion God Flow, I Guess That's Only A Feeling Me And LeBron Know."

LeBron James has been able to transcend the sport of basketball in a way that only a few before him and after him have been able to do. Entering the NBA a few months after his idol and the NBA’s biggest star Michael Jordan retired, LeBron James immediately ascended to the top of the NBA as the face of the league.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy