Stephen A. Smith says LeBron should consider leaving the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season at home on Sunday, falling by 28 points to the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that was never close.

The loss dropped Los Angeles to 27-33 on the season, and while the Lakers currently have a 2.5-game buffer to remain in play-in tournament position, a spot in the playoffs is not at all guaranteed given the team’s current trajectory and Anthony Davis’ injury.

Late last week, LeBron James committed to staying with the Lakers long-term, saying that he hopes to stay “with the purple and gold as long as I can play,” but according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, he should at least consider leaving the franchise.

“LeBron delivered a championship, and last time I checked, he’s playing like an MVP candidate. The one person who should never be booed by Los Angeles Lakers fans is LeBron James.

“No matter what. No matter how bad it is; no matter how good it is; this man has been a model of consistency, professionalism and greatness for the Los Angeles Lakers. … Remember where you were before he arrived, and what you accomplished within two years after his arrival.”