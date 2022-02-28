ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ unveils limited series starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin

Apple TV+ has announced a new limited series based on the book "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America" and starring Michael Douglas. The series, which is from writer Kirk Ellis and director Tim Van Patten, will star Douglas as Benjamin...

