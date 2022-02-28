ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Former Marine: Nuclear escalation is 'so much worse than 9/11'

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 2 days ago

Russia placed its nuclear deterrence force on high alert over the weekend. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood discussed the seriousness of this escalation by Putin and why he might have taken such a drastic measure.

"Putin is like a cornered rat," said Lt. Col. Wood, who served America for two decades in the U.S. Marine Corps and is now the Senior Research Fellow for Defense Programs at The Heritage Foundation

It appears as though Putin had bet on a quick victory in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Wood says because victory hasn't come, Putin is in an impossible situation. You can find the full interview on the podcast or by listening to the audio above.

#Nuclear Deterrence#9 11#Russia#Escalation#Ukraine#Marine Corps#The Heritage Foundation
