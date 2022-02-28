ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Billie Eilish at virtual event celebrating Best Original Song Oscar nod

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish and her brother and main musical collaborator FINNEAS will discuss their nominations for this year’s Best Original Song Oscar during a virtual event hosted by the Songwriters Hall of...

Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable in Her Latest Insta

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and of course her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob, Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram!
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish On Getting To See The No Time To Die Opening Early And How Landing A Bond Song Is Not So Easy

The veil of secrecy surrounding the James Bond movies is so strong, not just anyone can pierce it. No Time To Die is a perfect example of a film that embodies that very concept, especially when taking into account the secrets that film had to hide. But even trying to land the duties of performing a Bond song are not so easy, as Billie Eilish recently told the story of the process that led to her eventual title track. On the bright side, winning those honors meant that Eilish got to encounter a really cool perk to the job she and her collaborator/brother Finneas would secure: they got to see the film’s opening early.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

At TD Garden, Billie Eilish is in her happy place

Sunday night, temperatures were in the 30s but spirits were high as a line of concertgoers snaked around the block outside TD Garden, signaling the long-awaited arrival of 20-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish, in town for “Happier Than Ever: The World Tour.” Originally, she’d been scheduled to play her first-ever Boston arena gig back in March 2020, though that date was canceled because of the pandemic; now, she was back to make up for lost time with a new tour and a new album in tow.
BOSTON, MA
hypebeast.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas Team Up for New Song “Nobody Like U”

Record-breaking and Grammy award-winning siblings Finneas and Billie Eilish have joined forces again for the upcoming Disney+ film, Turning Red. The duo will add their talents to the film’s soundtrack with a song titled “Nobody Like U.”. Scored by Ludwig Göransson, the movie includes the portrayal of a...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Billie Eilish And Finneas Write New Song For Upcoming Disney Film

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are back at it, this time with a new song for an upcoming Disney and Pixar film. The brother-sister duo have written a track called "Nobody Like U" for the new Disney+ movie Turning Red, which will be available to stream next month. Not only is their song featured in the film, but FINNEAS voices Jesse, one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town who sings the track, per Pitchfork. The pair also wrote two additional songs for the film, "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up."
MUSIC
The Fordham Observer

Women in Music: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish announced a new stop on her “Happier Than Ever” tour for Feb. 15 at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, which opened recently on Nov. 20, 2021. Despite the fact that the performance date was added just weeks before the event, Eilish had no trouble filling many of the seats in the 18,500-seat venue. In addition to her unique merchandise, Eilish and her team collaborated with organizations like Reverb and HeadCount to provide memorabilia, such as branded “VOTE!” pins and reusable water bottles, in exchange for donations. Eilish and her opening act, Dora Jar, had little issue captivating the hearts and attention of a diverse audience. The show featured songs from Eilish’s debut EP, which was released in 2017, through her most current album, “Happier Than Ever.” With such a unique and passionate performance and amazing pre-concert environment, there’s no way Eilish could have made any concertgoer “hate this city.”
MUSIC
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Van Morrison, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Other Best Song Nominees Convene for Oscar Panel

Famously mercurial rocker Van Morrison has not shown the same enthusiasm for Oscar campaigning that many of this year’s other Academy Awards nominees have. He and the equally press-shy Beyoncé have done little or no promotion for their respective nominations for best song, or for anything else that involves interviews. So it’s something of an event that Morrison did take part in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual panel of contenders for Oscars’ song prize, along with representatives from all the other films and songs.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

2022 Oscars Guide: Original Songs

This year's Academy Award nominees for original song are a mix of old and new. Songs by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lin-Manuel Miranda are squaring off against tunes by boomer mainstays Van Morrison and Diane Warren. They're all emotional songs, which is no surprise, though some are more anthemic than others. But whichever original song takes home the Academy Award this year, it stands to make some kind of Oscars history — including a possible EGOT.
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

Billie Eilish Has A Small Crush On Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish recently discussed her first time meeting the star of James Bond, Daniel Craig. Billie said, “Yeah [I was nervous meeting] James Bond! He’s a DILF.” She continued gushing over his eyes and added, “You would literally, you would not believe them. They look crazy. When I met him I was like ‘Whoa. It […]
CELEBRITIES

