The 'Beach Fizz' Proves Mocktails Can Be Just As Complex As Their Boozy Counterparts

Each year on March 8, female leaders and game changers from across the world come together to celebrate the political, cultural, and economic achievements of women. The origins of International Women's Day dates back to 1909 when activist Theresa Malkiel proposed the United States's first National Woman’s Day as a way to honor the female garment workers' strike in New York. The idea of an international women’s day came a year later during the International Socialist Women’s Conference that took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in 1911, the first official International Women's Day was officially celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.
