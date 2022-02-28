The 'Beach Fizz' Proves Mocktails Can Be Just As Complex As Their Boozy Counterparts

If eight years as Men’s Style Editor at the Telegraph has taught me anything, it’s that men tend to settle into a style rut as they grow older. Perhaps ‘rut’ is a little harsh; men stop taking chances with their style (not that many experiment a great deal anyway) and adopt a tried and tested formula that tends to not frighten the fashion horses. Nothing wrong with that, of course, but there’s something pleasing about a man of a certain age taking care with their appearance, whether it’s a handsome silver-haired devil in an Italian piazza or a gentleman in crisp tailoring and camel coat on Jermyn Street.

