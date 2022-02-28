SCC strengthens student supports

Students at South Central College’s Faribault Campus can pass through one set of doors and grab a free lunch and a free change of clothes, get help applying for government assistance programs, and talk to a social worker about any other personal challenge that may be a barrier to college success.

The addition of more student support services is an outcome of the college’s participation in Achieving the Dream — a national consortium of community colleges seeking to improve student outcomes. SCC was recently named a Leader College in the program. The honor comes less than five years after the college joined the program.

SCC President Annette Parker said the program uses “researched-based strategies that improve student success and close achievement gaps.”

Each college develops their own unique strategies, Parker said. SCC focused on two areas: wrap-around student support services and creating clear academic pathways for students to complete a degree or certificate at South Central College, to go on to complete a degree at a four-year college, or both.

The student support initiatives have been implemented, Parker said. The pathways are still in development.

The support measures go beyond academics with an aim of helping students through other challenges that may impede their academic achievement.

Social worker Candace Ballstadt’s position was added in 2019. She says she has an “open door” if any student needs assistance or just someone to listen.

Some of the students are struggling to make ends meet. The college has long been helping students apply for tuition financial assistance.

Ballstadt also helps them access assistance for other needs. Help applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a common request, the social worker said. Many also come seeking one of her supply of gas station gift cards when they are short on funds for an essential trip such as to a class only offered at the college’s other campus in North Mankato. Students also can access free food and clothing pantries. Students may come to Ballstadt when they want to talk about mental health or another personal concern, or they also now can schedule a virtual visit with a mental health nurse practitioner.

The college also expanded the scope of its student advising department and began using a new app that allows students and staff to receive and share information on their mobile devices.

“We changed our advising model to be more proactive,” Parker said.

In addition to academic planning, orientations and meetings with advisors include financial literacy components.

“We wanted our students to understand their financial commitment and understand their debt,” Parker said.

The new app helps college leaders notify students about support services. College instructors also can more easily notify the student support team when they observe a student is struggling, Parker said. And the support staff can more readily connect with students.

The new pathway programs in partnership with Faribault High School are an example of the college’s other Achieving the Dream focus area, Parker said.

Falcons can now earn college credits and even program certificates while still in high school. The initiative started with health care-related programs this year and another pathway for engineering, manufacturing and construction is being added next year.

In addition to partnerships to get teens started on a college path earlier, Parker said the college is working to get all its traditional students on a clear path toward their educational and career goals.

Next year each student will be helped to develop an “individualized education plan” that sets an educational objective and lays out the needed courses and a timeline.

“We don’t want them taking courses that’s not headed toward their goal,” Parker said.

The college also is creating and enhancing partnerships with four-year colleges to make transferring more seamless.