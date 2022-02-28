ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise sets up next 2 service days

By City of Surprise
The Surprise Human Service and Community Vitality Department is looking for volunteers for a couple Day of Service events on Saturday, March 19 and Saturday, April 16.

Volunteers will participate in various projects throughout the city including landscaping, painting, trimming of shrubs, debris removal and more.

The neighborhood revitalization and cleanup event assists neighborhoods and homeowners who may not be physically or financially able to maintain their homes as required by local codes.

How to get involved: Individuals and groups can register with Larry Garcia at Larry.Garcia@surpriseaz.gov or 623-222-1522.

Groups should submit a group name and estimated number of volunteers — limited to no more than 10 people.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at the Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., before venturing out to various cleanup and beautification projects across the city.

Projects will run until approximately noon.

Those who cannot make it this time should keep an eye on upcoming day of service events at surpriseaz.gov/dayofservice.

