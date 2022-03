In 2013, after more than two decades as a major label promotions executive, Lionel Ridenour struck out on his own with an idea and a plan. “I saw a need in the urban space that I had seen other people doing in the pop and rhythm spaces for years, and that is offering label service promotion,” Ridenour tells Billboard about why he started his own radio promo company, Anchor Promotions. “Not being an independent promoter, as it were, but actually offering staffed services to major labels or independent artists or independent labels. That was the impetus for it.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO