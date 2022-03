The No. 11-ranked Cal beach volleyball team headed into Southern California this weekend looking for some wins and to prove itself as a formidable top team in the country. It ended the weekend 3-1 overall, with its only loss being a five-sets-to-none shutout against the No. 4 team in the country in LMU. The blue and gold will have to play better than that if they want to be a force to be reckoned with at the nationals tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama this May.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO