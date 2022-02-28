Dry, chilly Monday night; milder days to come

BOSTON (CBS) – Monday is the last day of meteorological winter, which is made up of December, January and February. While we still have 20 more days of astronomical winter to go, there is some reason for optimism.
Daylight Saving Time begins in less than two weeks and 7 p.m. sunsets are a little more than three weeks away!
This week will generally feature below average temperatures (typically low-to-mid 40s for highs this week) and several fast-moving weather systems. We’re not expecting any major storms but instead, several chances of minor, nuisance-type storms.
