Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and the legal proceedings are still in full swing. Kardashian has made it clear, via court documents, that she wants to legally end their marriage sooner rather than later. However, West has reportedly been prolonging the process, even occasionally saying that he hasn’t seen “the paperwork.” More recently, the rapper is asking that the prenuptial agreement the couple had in place be thrown out. At the same time, the information present within those documents has now been made known.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO