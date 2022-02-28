Why These Popular Girl Scout Cookies Will Be Hard To Find In California

Photo: Getty Images

The latest product to be affected by the pandemic-fueled supply chain problem? Girl Scout cookies !

According to the Los Angeles Times , Girl Scout tables in front of grocery stores might be missing some of the people's favorite cookies. There are reported shortages of both the Samoas and S'mores cookies.

“Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) has been informed by Little Brownie Bakers (LBB), our cookie baker, that supply chain and labor shortage issues are affecting their ability to deliver the cookies we’ve ordered,” GSGLA said in a statement to The Times. “We are working hard with LBB to resolve this situation.”

Little Brownie Bakers, based in Kentucky, also sent in a statement saying, "We are working diligently to fulfill orders and get cookies into the hands of hard-working Girl Scouts. We appreciate our cookie fans’ support of Girl Scouting and their patience this season.”

The shortages are unfortunate for the Girls Scouts as they use the cookie sales to raise critical funds that go towards the year's activities. The impact is especially being felt in San Diego where they extended their selling season by two weeks into late March.

The Times reports troops in other California areas have not experienced these shortages.