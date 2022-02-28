Chris Christie suggests Trump doesn't understand the world after he called Putin a 'genius' for invading Ukraine

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey with then-President Donald Trump at a White House event in 2017. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Christie asked why anyone would call Vladimir Putin a "genius" after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly praised Putin in recent days.

Christie said anyone making such a remark didn't have any "understanding of the world."

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey implicitly jabbed Donald Trump on Monday, criticizing unnamed people who had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy for invading Ukraine.

"How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin's decision to invade Ukraine 'genius' and 'very savvy' as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant?" Christie tweeted .

Trump has repeatedly praised what he's described as Putin's shrewd thinking in sparking the largest-scale war involving a major European power since World War II. Christie didn't mention Trump directly in his message, but his word choice echoed words used by his former political ally.

Trump told a conservative podcast host early last week that he admired Putin's brazen strategy.

"I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful," Trump said when asked about remarks by Putin that Western nations feared would signal war. "I said: 'How smart is that?' And he's going to go in and be a peacekeeper."

The former president has also argued that Russia wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if he were still in power, a message that often stretches the truth and ignores how Trump himself was impeached over a scheme to threaten Ukraine's defense assistance unless officials investigated the Bidens.

Christie also took issue with the implication that Putin's strategy had been successful. Russia's economy and the value of its currency have tanked as the US, the European Union, and other allies levy historically strict sanctions. Russia also has been widely viewed as unprepared for the extent of the Ukrainian resistance to the invasion.

"Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat," Christie wrote. "Yeah, that's 'genius' and 'very savvy' alright. No walking that back. History is watching."

Trump is not alone in expressing his adulation of Putin, which was a theme on conservative media before the invasion . Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is said to be considering a presidential run, also praised Putin before the invasion .

"I understand my enemy and will always call my enemy for what he is," Pompeo told NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard over the weekend on the sidelines of CPAC, adding that he had worked to defeat communism his entire life. "We need to make sure that we continue to crush the Russians."

Christie, who was the first prominent Republican to endorse Trump in 2016 and served as a close advisor through 2020, has teased a 2024 run while blasting Trump for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.

A representative for Trump didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.