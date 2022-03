Consumers are buying more Fairtrade goods, with sales increasing amid a growing demand for ethically sourced products, new research suggests.The Fairtrade Foundation said sales increased by 14% in 2020, the latest year when figures are available, adding that businesses are ramping up ethical commitments.Shoppers are turning up the heat to avoid businesses which fail to act on ethical or social concernsFairtrade FoundationThere was particular demand for Fairtrade products such as cocoa, bananas, wine, gold, and cosmetics, said the foundation.Its report, published at the start of the annual Fairtrade Fortnight campaign, said two out of three people choose to buy Fairtrade...

