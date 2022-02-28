ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Mother raises awareness after son is diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHC1j_0eRhRJf100

A mother is raising awareness about her one-year-old son’s rare genetic condition , uncombable hair syndrome.

Katelyn Samples, from Georgia, first learned about uncombable hair syndrome in July 2021 after she received a message on Instagram from a follower who had seen a photo of her youngest son, Locklan.

“At first I was like: ‘Oh my god, like, what is this?’” Samples told The Independent . “My biggest fear was that something was wrong with him, that maybe he was in pain with his hair.”

When 17-month-old Locklan was born, the newborn had dark, baby hair. But, as his new hair grew in, it began to resemble peach fuzz, Samples recalled.

After learning about uncombable hair syndrome, the 33-year-old mom called Locklan’s paediatrician, who was also unaware of the condition. After being directed to a paediatric dermatologist specialist at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, doctors were able to confirm Locklan’s diagnosis.

Uncombable hair syndrome, also known as spun glass hair, is an extremely rare condition characterised by very soft, silvery-blond hair with a fragile texture that grows in all directions.

According to the National Institutes of Health, cases may become apparent in children any time between the ages of three months and 12 years, and is caused by differences in hair shaft formation.

Locklan, nicknamed Lock by his parents, is one of 100 confirmed cases of uncombable hair syndrome in the world.

However, according to the baby’s mother, managing Locklan’s hair is actually quite low maintenance. Samples, who is also a mom to their three-year-old son Shepherd, washes Locklan’s hair about once a week using all-natural products.

“He kind of wakes up ready to roll,” Samples said. “If I don’t have to mess with it, I just try not to.”

Since Locklan was diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome, Samples started sharing her son’s journey on social media, where she has been able to spread awareness and connect with others living with the same condition.

Samples first turned to Instagram, not only to share her son’s smiling photos, but also to be a resource for those with uncombable hair syndrome.

“We were like: ‘Let’s share him, let’s share his story, and kind of be a resource for other parents that might find themselves in the same boat that my husband and I were in,’” she said. “Because there’s just not a lot of information out there.”

In a matter of weeks, Locklan’s Instagram page @uncombable_locks has grown from 3,000 followers to almost 17,000.

However, according to Samples, the greatest part about sharing Locklan’s journey is being able to spread some natural hair joy with others.

“Getting the messages that say: ‘Seeing him really made my day,’ that is incredible,” Samples said.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

'Octomom' Mandy Allwood who tragically lost 8 babies dies from cancer aged 56

A mother who tragically lost eight babies has died of cancer aged 56.‘Octomom’ Mandy Allwood made headlines around the world 26 years ago when she fell pregnant with eight children aged 31 in 1996.Tragically at 24 weeks, Mandy gave birth to six boys and two girls over three days and three nights - but each of the babies died in a matter of hours.Mandy, who lived in Stratford-upon-Avon, went on to have three children but neighbours and friends said she "never recovered" from the trauma of losing her babies.In 2007 she was arrested for drink driving and lost custody of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, with waist-length locks has his first EVER cut and donates 16in of hair to a children's cancer charity after his mother was diagnosed with the disease

A 11-year-old boy who had never had a haircut chopped off his locks to donate to a children's cancer charity after his mother was diagnosed with the disease. Eli McGee's long blond locks reached his waist and measured a staggering 27in. The schoolboy, from St Ives, Cambridgeshire, visited a salon...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

After eating leftover food in his fridge, which triggered a potentially deadly disease, a 19-year-old student had to get both of his legs and and all ten fingers amputated.In a YouTube video posted by Chubbyemu, Bernard Hsu, a doctor and YouTube creator, details the results of a case from The New England Journal of Medicine, which was first reported in March 2021.According to this study, a patient was admitted to the paediatric intensive care centre (PICU) “because of shock, multiple organ failure, and rash”. His pain first started 20 hours before he was admitted and shortly after he “ate rice,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncombable Hair Syndrome#Blond Hair#Raising Awareness#Natural Hair#Emory Hospital
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Post

A 10-year-old girl died of covid after her teacher appointed her the ‘class nurse.’ Her parents want answers.

Teresa Sperry beamed with pride in September when she told her father about the job she’d been assigned by her fifth-grade teacher. Days earlier, the teacher had made Teresa the “class nurse,” putting the Virginia girl in charge of walking sick classmates to the nurse’s office, waiting for them to be treated and, at times, returning to the classroom to retrieve their backpacks if Hillpoint Elementary School officials sent them home, her father, Jeff Sperry, told The Washington Post.
SUFFOLK, VA
Lockhaven Express

Potential signs of kidney disease

METRO — Chronic kidney disease is a significant threat to millions of people across the globe. According to the National Kidney Foundation®, 10 percent of the worldwide population is affected by CKD, which affects people of all ages and races. Though there is no cure for CKD, the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

The surprising killer cancer warning sign all women need to know

An every day symptom that plagues millions could in fact be cancer. Bloating is the most common sign of ovarian cancer – but most women have no idea. New research shows that four out of five (79 percent) women did not know bloating was a possible sign of a tumor.
CANCER
WECT

New mother and one of her newborn twins die of COVID-19

Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications. Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications. New mother and one of her newborn twins die of COVID. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Mother says she doesn’t want any other families to experience...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy