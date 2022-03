It's time to raise the curtains on Better Nate Than Ever. EW has your exclusive first look at the new Disney+ musical comedy that stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate Foster, a small town kid with big Broadway dreams. But there's only one problem for the aspiring theater star: he can't even land a part in his school play. So when his parents leave town, Nate and his BFF Libby (Aria Brooks) sneak off to New York City for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong.

