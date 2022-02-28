Eerie 'Mass Possession' Sweeps Through High School in South Africa

By Tim Binnall

Several students at a school in South Africa began exhibiting bizarre behavior following what they claim was an encounter with an 'evil spirit.' The very strange case reportedly unfolded last week in the township of Galeshewe when approximately 18 girls at the Lekhela High School suddenly fell to the ground and began convulsing and screaming. The cause of their curious affliction, the students said, was the appearance of a "scary creature that was making them weak."

Realizing that they were ill-equipped to thwart an evil spirit attacking their students, school administrators isolated the children and enlisted some local pastors to tend to them before their parents ultimately arrived to take them home after classes were cancelled. The unsettling event is actually the third such case in recent weeks wherein pupils at a school in South Africa were overcome by some kind of puzzling possession. While some have attributed the spate of cases to "opportunistic satanic methods" afflicting the students, skeptics say that the incidents are merely instances of mass hysteria.