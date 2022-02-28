ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Eerie 'Mass Possession' Sweeps Through High School in South Africa

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8ETg_0eRhR79Y00

By Tim Binnall

Several students at a school in South Africa began exhibiting bizarre behavior following what they claim was an encounter with an 'evil spirit.' The very strange case reportedly unfolded last week in the township of Galeshewe when approximately 18 girls at the Lekhela High School suddenly fell to the ground and began convulsing and screaming. The cause of their curious affliction, the students said, was the appearance of a "scary creature that was making them weak."

Realizing that they were ill-equipped to thwart an evil spirit attacking their students, school administrators isolated the children and enlisted some local pastors to tend to them before their parents ultimately arrived to take them home after classes were cancelled. The unsettling event is actually the third such case in recent weeks wherein pupils at a school in South Africa were overcome by some kind of puzzling possession. While some have attributed the spate of cases to "opportunistic satanic methods" afflicting the students, skeptics say that the incidents are merely instances of mass hysteria.

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Sweeps#Mass#The Lekhela High School
CBS Denver

Some Parents Pull Students From Montessori School In Aurora After Teachers Show Young Students George Floyd Video

By Anna Maria Basquez AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents of some students at a Montessori school in Aurora say they’ve opted to pull their children out and will have them educated elsewhere after teachers showed part of the video of George Floyd’s final moments in the classroom without parent permission. Administrators at Montessori del Mundo apologized to parents about last week’s incident and said they are keeping a closer eye on content shown to students. Jennie Hawkins, of Aurora, said her son was told not to say they’d shown the video at the school and began complaining about nightmares. “He said, ‘I started getting...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
iheart.com

'Cursed' Grinding Mill Haunts Zimbabwe Man

A man in Zimbabwe says that his life has been torn asunder due to a cursed grinding mill that has a sinister spirit attached to it. According to a local media report, the bizarre case began two years ago when Phillip Mafemera purchased the device from his neighbors in the town of Nyanga. Shortly after buying the machine, the man claims, it began "causing mysterious things at my home." Specifically, he chillingly recalled that "every night, I would see the shadow of a man at the grinding mill." This entity, Mafemera laments, seems to be guarding the device and would occasionally chase him around his house until ultimately it caused an incident wherein the residence burned to the ground.
AFRICA
Science Focus

Baby ghost sharks, starling murmurations and firefall: February in amazing science images

The shortest month of the year managed to pack in a lot of events, and will be remembered for many reasons – some good, some bad and many tragic. The UK saw its biggest storm in years with the arrival of Storm Eunice, bringing with it high winds and flooding. An unofficial wind gust record of 196 km/h was recorded at The Needles, on the Isle of Wight. The storm also swept across Europe, leaving millions without power, and many buildings damaged. Sadly, at least 17 people lost their lives in the storm.
ANIMALS
People

Novelist Amy Bloom Shares 'Excruciating' Journey After Her Ailing Husband Chose to Die By Assisted Suicide

When Amy Bloom fell for Brian Ameche in her mid-50s—"very much a midlife romance," she says—it was the architect's decisive zest for life that attracted her. "What drew me to Brian was his warmth, and his energy, and a certain kind of fearlessness and full- steam-ahead for things. I did like and admire that," Bloom, 68, tells PEOPLE in an interview for this week's new issue.
CELEBRITIES
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
888
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy