Photos: Trucker convoy makes rally stop in St. Robert, Missouri

President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Donald Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day invasion. Russia's defence ministry said it controlled Kherson...
Washington – An Alabama Army veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2007 pleaded guilty to the serious charge of seditious conspiracy for his admitted role in the January 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday. Joshua James, who is linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, admitted to joining a...
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow...
Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced Wednesday he is selling the Chelsea soccer club. Abramovich said the sale will "not be fast-tracked but will follow due process," and that the net proceeds will go to victims in Ukraine. "This has never been about business nor...
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky vowed Wednesday that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that increasingly appeared to be Vladimir Putin's strategy. Zelensky said almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday asked a group of students attending a press conference to remove their face masks. The governor, who has strongly opposed face mask mandates in schools throughout the pandemic, said their mask-wearing is "COVID theater." "You do not have to wear those masks," the governor...
