Since Russian troops charged into Ukraine in an aggressive take-over nearly two weeks ago, several international companies and brands have taken a stand. Pulling products and halting trading with Russia as the invasion continues. Among these international companies are tech giants such as Samsung; financial institutions like PayPal, Mastercard, and Visa; as well as some well-known brands such as Under Armor and Ikea. All of this is part of what has been dubbed the “Great Cancellation” of Vladimir Putin. However, Coca-Cola has yet to follow suit.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO