The Las Vegas Raiders have a good opportunity to reload and make another playoff run in 2022. The Raiders are projected to have $20.6 million in cap space, which puts them in the top half of the league. And while they do have a handful of key contributors slated to hit the open market, they should have enough flexibility to keep their critical pieces and make some valuable additions ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO