Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Budget Surplus Balloons to Over $9.2 Billion

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's already record-breaking budget surplus continues to grow. The Minnesota Management and Budget Office released its latest budget forecast Monday...

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

