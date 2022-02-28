ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

JUST IN: Southwestern Medical Foundation Board Of Trustees Adds Six New Members

By Jeanne Prejean
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While area gardens are slowing arising from the February chill, North Texas boards are in full bloom with news about new members. The latest to blossom is the Southwestern Medical Foundation Board of Trustees. Foundation Chair James Huffines just revealed the six newest members of the Board include Cheryl...

mysweetcharity.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

St. Claire Foundation board names vice chair, welcomes new members

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The St. Claire Foundation Board of Directors has appointed a new vice chair and has welcomed three new members. Madonna Weathers, retired Vice President of Student Life at Morehead State University (MSU), is the new Vice Chair. She has been a board member since the St. Claire Foundation’s establishment in 2000.
MOREHEAD, KY
MyChesCo

The American College of Financial Services Appoints New Officers, Members to Board of Trustees

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The American College of Financial Services announced a pair of newly elected officers to its Board of Trustees, with John Howard selected as the Board’s new chair and Salene Hitchcock-Gear, JD, voted in as vice chair. The two executives are joined by new Board members Dr. Wallace Boston, Lt. Gen. Michelle D. Johnson (USAF-ret), Cheri Lytle, and Kristi Martin Rodriguez who collectively bring decades of financial services and leadership experience, and their expertise will support The College as a trusted source of applied financial knowledge and education.
ECONOMY
Teton Valley News

Community Foundation has new board members and appointed officers

The Community Foundation of Teton Valley recently welcomed Pam Walker as a new Board member, as well as confirmed new governance and committee roles for existing members. “Great teams are made through the collective and selfless work of individuals committed to a common goal and purpose,” says Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “By gathering the right people with the skills, background, and passion to help move our mission forward, we consistently round out an all-star team tasked with elevating lives through the power of generosity.”
TETON, ID
KTBS

BRF announces new board officers, member

The 2022 BRF Board of Directors has recently been announced. Leading the organization are the following:. Chairman: Terry E. Moore, Vice President/Senior Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Past Chairman: Lennis S. Elston, CPA. Vice Chairman: Graham A. Walker, President and CEO, Fibrebond. Secretary/Treasurer: Grady Morrison, CPA, Senior Vice President,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Kathleen Gibson
Columbian

Evergreen Public Schools appoints new board member

The Evergreen Public Schools Board of Directors on Tuesday evening appointed Jacqueline Weatherspoon to fill the board’s vacancy for director Position 4. Weatherspoon, who is stepping into the position following Rachael Rogers’ resignation last month, is set to be sworn in at the board’s March 8 meeting.
VANCOUVER, WA
Henry County Enterprise

Three new members appointed to P&HCC board

At Patrick & Henry Community College’s next College Board meeting, the board will officially welcome its three newest members: Dr. Clyde DeLoach, Brandon Scott, and Jewell Drewery. These members were appointed by their respective localities to fill vacancies that arose last year. A resident of Stuart, Virginia, DeLoach was...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Foundation Board
KTVZ

DOGAMI Governing Board seeks applications for new members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Governing Board of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) is seeking applications to fill two board positions. DOGAMI is the state agency responsible for providing earth science information and regulation to make Oregon safe and prosperous. More information about the agency can be found by visiting https://www.oregongeology.org.
OREGON STATE
Times Gazette

Adams new Board of DD member

The Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed a new member to the board at the 2022 organizational meeting held Tuesday. Highland County commissioner Jeff Duncan gave the oath of office for Kim Adams. She begins her first four-year term on the board. In addition, Duncan welcome Michael Richards to his second term on the board. “We are appreciative of their commitment to serve. A special thanks to commissioner Duncan for being present to swear them into to office,” the DD board said in a news release. Pictured (l-r) are Adams, Duncan and Richards.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Development projects for 3 restaurants in McKinney and renovations to Core 5 logistics center

Curious about McKinney’s newest businesses and developments? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Timeline: May 31-Nov. 23. Estimated cost: $375,000. Tabu Shabu: 1620 N....
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Morristown Minute

Gov. Murphy Appoints Six To The Edna Mahan Correctional Facility Board of Trustees.

Gov. Murphy Appoints Six to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Board of Trustees. “Governor Phil Murphy today announced the groundbreaking appointments of Dr. Amesika Nyaku, Tia Ryans, Dr. Johanna Foster, Bonnie Kerness, La’Nae Grant, and Kathleen Witcher to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women Board of Trustees. The Governor also reappointed Dr. Karma Brown Warren.”
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds Trustees

Click here to read the full article. The Buckle promoted eight people to vice presidents, Malouf Home promoted Eric Holmstead to president and Pickup named Brian Kava as CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalThredUp's New Policy Head on Government's Role in 'Green Legislation'Russian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'Gildan: Price Hikes and Production Prowess Fueled Record Sales, EarningsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
DFW Community News

MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

Dallas-based MyndVR, the leading provider of virtual reality solutions for senior care, today announced a strategic partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), according to a news release. Omega is one of the largest REITs in senior care and will make MyndVR’s portfolio of senior-friendly, therapeutic VR experiences available to...
DALLAS, TX
Williamson Source

Friends of Franklin Parks Adds Board Members

Friends of Franklin Parks, a nonprofit organization created to support the preservation and enhancement of more than 900 acres of parkland in Franklin, has added Braton Machleit and Will Kesler as members of the Board of Directors, and current Board member Jay Sheridan will take over as Board President. Additionally, Emelie Harris has been hired as an events & operations coordinator.
FRANKLIN, TN
DFW Community News

The decline of COVID-19 in Denton County is accelerating

COVID-19 cases are rapidly declining in Denton County, according to the health department’s latest update. During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said that there’s a “dramatic decline” of COVID-19 transmission around the state, country and globe, and the decline in Denton County is “particularly fast.”
DENTON COUNTY, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy