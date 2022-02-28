Law & Order: Organized Crime Replaces Showrunner Ilene Chaiken With Hannah Montana Co-Creator

American Horror Story: The Streaming Wars continues. The flagship shows of Ryan Murphy’s filmography — American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Pose — will all stream on Hulu, the platform announced. Past seasons of Crime Story and Pose were previously available on Netflix, but the streamer’s license has since expired. Among the additions to the Hulu library include Impeachment: American Crime Story, which hits streaming for the first time on March 7 along with the first, second, and third and final season of Pose. The new agreement also applies to future seasons of American Horror Story, which was already on Hulu and returns in the fall, and American Crime Story, which is next set to tackle Studio 54. Murphy has an ongoing development deal at Netflix and has also produced shows and movies including The Politician, Hollywood, and The Prom. (As for Glee? That one’s caught in streaming limbo after leaving Netflix last month.) No word on the future streaming fates of American Love Story and American Sports Story yet — but we’re sure you’ll have enough to catch up on in the meantime.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO