Law & Order: Organized Crime Replaces Showrunner Ilene Chaiken With Hannah Montana Co-Creator

By Rebecca Alter
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: Reorganized Crime, am I right, ladies? Deadline reports that Law & Order: Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken is leaving the series and will be replaced by Barry O’Brien, who will assume...

