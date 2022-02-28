ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does it have dual LED /dual tone flash? I starred today 2 minutes at it to see if are both of them lighten up...

Does it have dual LED /dual tone flash? I starred today 2 minutes at it to see if are both of them lighten up, and I...

Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna just showed off her baby bump in a bubblegum blue cutout catsuit

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Rihanna has quite literally turned the world of maternity fashion on its head – sporting everything from this head-to-toe sequin lewk, to a leather coat and a sheer, lace slip dress at Paris Fashion Week. And now, the singer has given summer's hottest fashion trend the maternity treatment too, proving that even with a growing baby bump, you can still wear whatever the f**k you want.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXAN

Best dual fuel range

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A dual fuel range is a must-have for any serious home cook. These appliances combine the precise temperature control of a gas stovetop with the speed and versatility of an electric convection oven, which allows you to roast, bake, air fry and broil.
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

‘A giant grey cube floating above the landscape’: exploring the forbidden reaches of Red Dead Redemption 2

The story of online cowboy posse the Grannies starts, as video games so often do, in a character creation menu. Having played through the single-player story of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, Kalonica Quigley and Marigold Bartlett, Melbourne-based friends and game developers, decided to try the online multiplayer portion of the game. On separate PlayStation 4s, and without one another’s knowledge, they each created elderly women as their avatars. It was an opportunity, laughs Bartlett over a Discord call, to cosplay as themselves in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

What is today's Wordle answer #263?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Since Wordle was released in October, its popularity has soared – and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.It has become so popular that the New York Times bought the viral puzzle game for an undisclosed seven figures. Despite its incredible success, Wordle has also faced a rollercoaster of criticism, from being slammed as too difficult, too easy, too American and too British.The rules of Wordle are pretty simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word. If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.A...
TECHNOLOGY
Page Six

Kylie Jenner re-emerges one month after welcoming baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner re-emerged from her time out of the spotlight to run errands Monday, one month after welcoming her son, Wolf. The makeup mogul, 24, looked relaxed in Los Angeles as she stepped out with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner, who is typically...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘I Literally Just Told You’: Richard Bacon’s Jimmy Carr-Fronted Channel 4 Format Commissioned For Second Season

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has commissioned a second season of Richard Bacon’s Jimmy Carr-hosted quiz show I Literally Just Told You. The second season’s run has been increased to eight episodes including two celebrity specials. Produced by The Big Narstie Show indie Expectation, I Literally Just Told You from British formats creator Bacon sees four contestants given the opportunity to compete for a cash prize of £25,000 ($32,000) by answering questions that have been written live as the show is being filmed. The questions can be about absolutely anything that happens during the show, from a...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Have So Many Questions After Seeing Sean Murray’s Rare Instagram Photo

While NCIS fans continue crossing their fingers that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will return any day now, many are paying closer attention to McGee (Sean Murray) and the actor who plays him. Though viewers have followed McGee’s romance with Delilah (Margo Harshman), folks are still getting to know actor Sean Murray...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco reveals stunning new hair transformation

Kaley Cuoco has wrapped on season two of the HBO Max hit series, The Flight Attendant, and now she's undergone a stunning hair transformation. The Big Bang Theory actress has been documenting her daily adventures on her Instagram Stories since filming finished in February. After a rigorous workout in her impressive home gym, Kaley's talented cousin popped over to work her magic on her hair and give her the "perfect blonde" new locks.
CELEBRITIES

