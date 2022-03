Collections of the tax set records for each month in 2021 between March and December, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The tourism industry entered 2021 following a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered much of the state and national economy for most of the year. The state's 2% tourism tax revenue fell almost 23% in 2020, and fell to levels not seen since 2014. Several records were set in 2019 for the sector in terms of hospitality tax revenue and job gains, and marked the fifth consecutive year of growth as measured by the Arkansas Tourism Ticker.

