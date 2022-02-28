ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s Climate Agenda Gives the Supreme Court Bad Vibes

By Mark Joseph Stern
Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday morning, the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed justices deployed a series of made-up rules to override the Clean Air Act and hobble the Biden administration’s regulation of greenhouse gases. Their arguments, which dragged on for two hours, involved very big feelings but remarkably little law. The conservative bloc appears convinced that...

