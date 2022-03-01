Mild Tuesday, roller coaster temps ahead this week
The week looks fairly dry and quiet, but a few weak systems are coming through. Temperatures will also be up and down throughout the week.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with slightly milder temps in the low-40s.
Thursday morning may feature a few flurries, but it'll be mostly sunny and cold with temps in the high-30s.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 20.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit milder. High of 43.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 46.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and turning colder. High of 38.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 39.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible later in the day. High of 43.
