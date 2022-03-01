ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild Tuesday, roller coaster temps ahead this week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The week looks fairly dry and quiet, but a few weak systems are coming through. Temperatures will also be up and down throughout the week.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with slightly milder temps in the low-40s.

Thursday morning may feature a few flurries, but it'll be mostly sunny and cold with temps in the high-30s.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 20.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit milder. High of 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and turning colder. High of 38.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 39.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible later in the day. High of 43.

