Kentucky State

Davion Mintz reflects on surreal 2-year Kentucky experience

By Chris Fisher
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be take three for Davion Mintz as far as Senior Nights go vs. Ole Miss on Tuesday. Mintz was injured in his last season at Creighton and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his parents were not allowed on the floor for his Senior Day festivities vs. South Carolina last...

247sports.com

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Greg Gard, Wisconsin pull off another improbable Big Ten championship

MADISON, Wis. -- Since the preseason, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard hasn't just hinted that his team was better than people thought...He's flat out said it. For those who turned out during the 10th ranked Badgers' (24-5, 15-4) 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6) on Tuesday, they definitely got their money's worth.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
NFL
247Sports

PFF’s Mike Renner Discusses a few Notre Dame NFL Draft Prospects

The NFL Combine is in Indianapolis this week and the future NFL prospects are preparing for the NFL Draft. On-site this week are five Fighting Irish players including quarterback Jack Coan, running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton. To get some insight into where these...
NFL
247Sports

Ole Miss women take down Florida, advance to SEC Tournament semifinals for first time in 29 years

The Ole Miss women's basketball team advanced to semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time in 29 years on Friday, defeating the No. 23 Florida Gators, 70-60, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The victory advances the Rebels to Saturday's semifinal round where they will take on No.1 ranked South Carolina (28-1). The win improved Ole Miss to 23-7 on the season. Florida dropped to 21-10.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 17 Tennessee

HOUSTON — The competition for No. 1 Texas gets cranked up in the three-game Shriners Children’s College Classic where the Longhorns begin the weekend at Minute Maid Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros, by taking on No. 17 Tennessee on Friday (8:35 p.m.). The game is a rematch of a College World Series elimination game played last June in Omaha, one the Volunteers lost to head coach David Pierce’s club, 8-4. Texas (9-0) has a run differential of plus-62 on the season thanks to an offense that’s hitting .300 with 72 runs scored while the pitching staff has allowed only six earned runs and fired 84 strikeouts in 81 innings. With that said, Tennessee (8-0) is the first nationally-ranked opponent the Longhorns have seen on the 2022 schedule with head coach Tony Vitello bringing a squad to Houston that’s leading the nation in runs per game (15.1), home runs (25), slugging percentage (.792) and on-base percentage (.513).
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Gamecocks strength coach shares 'Grit Night' details

Thursday night wasn’t just any old team-building activity for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Those videos and pictures that started popping up from the Gamecock Football team’s Twitter account were from ‘Grit Night,’ a five-event challenge on a farm in Leesville, which is owned by Sorinex Exercise Equipment.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Kentucky OL Dare Rosenthal runs impressive 40-yard dash

Seeing an offensive lineman run a 40-yard dash under five seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine is an impressive feat. On Friday, Kentucky offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal joined that elite group of linemen. Bursting out of the gates, Rosenthal clocked in with a 40-yard dash time of 4.88 seconds, according...
NFL
247Sports

Louisville downs Akron 9-1 in series opener

Louisville began its weekend set against visiting Akron with a 9-1 win at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals outhit the Zips 12-2. Louisville improves to 6-3 overall. UofL starter Tate Kuehner gave up a first-inning run, but kept Akron in check through six innings. He collected his second win of the season after allowing just the one run on two hits while striking out six.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Gamecocks take opener of SEC Tournament

Aliyah Boston notched her 22nd consecutive double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina beat Arkansas 76-54 Friday in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament quarterfinals. The Gamecocks (28-1) received their SEC regular season championship before tipoff, then took their first step toward a seventh tournament title in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

DePaul vs. No. 18 Connecticut Game Preview

We preview the Blue Demons battle with the 18th ranked UConn Huskies at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut on Saturday afternoon in this report. DePaul Blue Demons (15-14, 6-13) vs. No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-8, 12-6) Saturday, March 5th, 4:00 p.m. Central – Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut. How to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

