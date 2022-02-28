ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden closes out Black History Month with White House event

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyJFN_0eRhMfLk00
Biden First lady Jill Biden wears a mask with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, in support of the Ukrainian people at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed Black leaders to the White House Monday for a jovial Black History Month celebration, where he called on Congress to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and pass voting rights bills.

“I know progress can be slow and frustrating,” Biden said. “But I also know what's possible if we work together, if we keep the faith, if we remember - changes and charges that are passed down to us.”

About 150 people including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and other community leaders, were gathered in the East Room. Members of Biden's Cabinet who are Black and other administration officials stood on stage as Biden called on them by name to express his gratitude.

Biden said he was happy to have the event in-person; the coronavirus prevented the event last year. He was joined by first lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who said that the group was gathered at at a time when America's democratic principles have come under threat as Ukraine is attacked by Russia.

“Black History Month was established to teach the history that too often has not been taught - the history of black excellence and leadership in America," Harris said.

“And we are clear,” she said. “Black history is American history. It is living, breathing history.”

Biden was introduced by a high schooler named Cateo Hilton, who mentors younger students in Washington and will attend Delaware State University - news that prompted a standing ovation from the president, who grew up in Delaware.

In his remarks, the president called on Congress to confirm Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“She is an incredible woman,” he said. “She has done so many things.”

And he also asked for the passage of voting rights bills, an effort he pushed for but one that has so far failed in Congress.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Racism#Ap#The White House#The Supreme Court#American#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
53K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy