Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out for Tuesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Anunoby was surprisingly listed as questionable, but he will remain out for a third straight game. The expectation is that Anunoby's finger will be fully healed in two weeks, if he doesn't play in that time. Fred VanVleet (knee) has been ruled out again as well, so look for Gary Trent Jr. to keep playing a larger role in the backcourt. Pascal Siakam also stands to benefit.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO