The female psychopath is a manipulator, but she often depends on a network of others who enable her to successfully exploit victims and avoid blame. She may use guile, charm, seductive looks, or any other tool to achieve her goal, which is to control and be in control.1 The female psychopath may exude an air of excitement that brings the enabler closer. She slyly manipulates others to help her. She begins by telling stories that start the manipulation process, and those around her feel privileged to hear them. Gradually, she grooms her enablers.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO