What is the most important thing a scientist needs? – Lennox, age 6, Leichhardt NSW Hi Lennox! Thanks for this great question. Unfortunately, there’s not really one simple answer. So I’m going to talk about three important things. Scientists need to be good at asking questions. They need to be good at investigating the world to find answers to their questions. And they need to keep in mind that no matter how much they know, there’s always more to learn. Asking questions Most scientists are inspired by wanting to understand how things in the world work. That means they start by asking questions....

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO