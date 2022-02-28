ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

California pension leaders differ on Russia divestment

By Ross Kerber
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BOSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Top California pension leaders on Monday offered different takes on whether the state's big retirement funds should divest from Russian assets in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, underscoring a broader debate among investors.

California Treasurer Fiona Ma said she supports divesting Russian assets, while California Controller Betty Yee stopped short of calling for the sale of Russian stocks and bonds.

"We need to send a very clear and unequivocal response that California will not stand for Russia's aggression," Ma said in a statement sent by a representative.

Decisions would be made by systems where Ma is a board member including the $480 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and the $320 billion California Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).

However, fellow state official and board member Yee adopted more of a wait-and-see stance.

"As the world witnesses the devastating invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military, I am certain both CalPERS and CalSTRS will follow all relevant federal sanctions that can more quickly bring this crisis to a peaceful resolution," Yee said in a statement sent by a spokesperson.

"Investment teams at both funds continue to monitor their performance and analyze our options going forward,” the statement said.

Energy giants BP and Shell and global bank HSBC joined a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia as the U.S. and Europe impose stiffening sanctions, and Moscow responds. read more

But so far major U.S. investment firms have offered little comment about their intentions.

CalPERS has about $1 billion in Russia assets. CalPERS CEO Marcie Frost said Monday, "We are monitoring current events and will take action as appropriate to protect the interests of our members."

CalSTRS has said it was monitoring potential risks to its portfolio related to Russia, valued around $800 million last June. read more

Reporting by Ross Kerber. Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia. Editing by Chris Reese and Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Ma
Person
Betty Yee
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Ukraine#Calpers#Europe#Russian#Bp#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

349K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy