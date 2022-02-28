ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NewsNation Poll: Where Biden’s approval stands ahead of State of the Union

By via Nexstar Media Wire, Tulsi Kamath, Cassie Buchman
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwmWD_0eRhK0ea00

( NewsNation Now ) — Little more than a year into President Joe Biden’s term, the commander-in-chief and his party are losing voter support to the GOP during a critical election year, a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll reveals .

The results of the poll released Monday indicate a grim situation for Biden, who voters scored poorly as a leader:

  • 57 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of his presidency
  • 55 percent say he isn’t a clear communicator
  • 54 percent say he is not mentally fit

Biden is set to make his first State of the Union address Tuesday , which comes after a mixed-bag year that included a successful bipartisan deal on the infrastructure plan but also critical reviews of issues such as the pullout of Afghanistan and handling of COVID-19 .

“State of the Union addresses are always significant. More so when it’s your first,” said Michael Genovese , president of the Global Policy Institute at Loyola Marymount University . “And even more so when you have No. 1 a war in Ukraine, No. 2 an ongoing COVID crisis and No. 3 cratering popularity, which is the problem that President Biden is facing now.”

Aside from vodka, what does the US import from Russia?

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ asked more than 1,000 registered voters about their thoughts about Biden, the biggest concerns facing the country and their worries about the COVID-19 pandemic. Most poll questions had a margin of error of about 3 percent , and the data was compiled on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine . So recent developments in Ukraine weren’t a factor in this poll.

Discontent with Biden’s performance as president in the NewsNation poll is consistent. An NPR poll released Friday stated 56 percent of respondents felt his first year in office was a “failure.” FiveThirtyEight’s tracker of his job approval rating shows a steady decline since mid-May .

Public concerns about Biden’s mental fitness had dropped below 50 percent late last year. But the poll shows the public’s concerns have resurfaced.

Members of the GOP have seized on the issue. Earlier this month, 38 Republicans sent a letter asking for Biden to take a cognitive test. Former President Donald Trump took a much-maligned cognitive test in his term.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also rated poorly in the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll. Fifty-eight percent of respondents stated they were not confident in her ability to step in for Biden as president if needed.

It’s common for the president’s party to see a decline of support before midterm elections. But Decision Desk HQ adviser Scott Tranter said this swing ahead of the 2022 midterms was particularly high.

Thirty-five percent of voters polled by NewsNation identified as Republicans. But in a “generic ballot” question almost 42 percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate if the election were held today, while 39 percent would choose a Democrat. A generic ballot refers to a polling question asking respondents which party, rather than candidate, they prefer.

“Generally speaking, when the generic ballot favors one party or another, it’s indicative of how that party is going to fare in the upcoming elections,” Tranter said. “And the last time the Republicans were up this high, it was in 2010 and they swept the House .”

Voters’ concerns have also evolved over the last few months. At this point, their overwhelming concern is about inflation.

Nearly 88 percent of respondents to this NewsNation poll said they were concerned about inflation, with 55 percent saying it is a bigger concern than COVID-19 and unemployment. This is a stark upending of sentiment since January, when respondents of the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic remained top of mind.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS in December found 45 percent of respondents believed Biden’s policies worsened the economy .

Many economic indicators, though, including unemployment, are heading in the right direction .

But Genovese, from Global Policy Institute, said inflation is so high it doesn’t matter.

“Inflation has basically ground out all of the good economic news,” Genovese said. “Almost everything in the economy that you want to go up is going up and almost everything you want to go down is going down, so the story of his economic policy is great success. But inflation is the headline and so that obscures everything else.”

Some U.S. governors calling for removal of Russian vodka, products

On COVID-19, NewsNation asked respondents which position they would support Biden announcing during his State of the Union address:

  • 27 percent favored vaccination requirements for large businesses
  • 24 percent want a rollback of all masking and vaccination requirements
  • 19 percent want mask requirements removed in all but highly populated areas such as airports and train stations
  • Nine percent wanted vaccination requirements only for health care facilities

Meanwhile, casting a glance further out to the 2024 election, current opinions do not bode well for Biden. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they voted for Biden in 2020 while 39 percent said they favored Trump. However, when asked who they would vote for if the next election were held today, Biden’s support dropped to 36 percent and Trump’s increased to nearly 41 percent.

Though Trump was ousted from office by voters in 2020, the former president has been hot on the campaign trail this year, speaking at a rally in Texas , launching a social media platform and, on Sunday, winning the Conservative Political Action Conferences’ straw poll for 2024 presidential candidate. Trump is set to address CPAC in Florida next month — where clues may be revealed about how he would approach campaigning for the 2024 GOP ticket.

However, as Tranter notes, the numbers don’t signify much at present.

“Statistically speaking, Trump and Biden are tied,” Tranter said. “What the numbers are saying is despite the fact that Biden’s approval ratings are right around where Trump’s were at this point in his presidency, the election between these two guys, if it were to happen today, would essentially be where it was in 2020… so after two years, Biden certainly hasn’t picked up any distance between him and Trump.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
WFLA

Russian propaganda video from 2018 shows nukes hitting Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A video from 2018 is resurfacing on social media after Russia’s Dictator, Vladimir Putin, ordered his nuclear forces into “special combat readiness,” on Sunday. In the video, Putin claims that the country has an “invincible” nuclear-powered cruise missile that is capable of striking any place on the planet. The animated […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Iowa governor delivers GOP response following Biden SOTU

Reynolds became governor in 2017 after Branstad was confirmed as Trump's nominee for ambassador to China. She narrowly won the seat outright in 2018 and is viewed as heavily favored for reelection in 2022, with millions more in campaign cash than her far lesser-known would-be Democratic challenger, Des Moines businesswoman Deidre Dejear, in a state Trump carried handily twice.
DES MOINES, IA
Washington Times

Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama’s Wife Running For President? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Fuming At Joe Biden Following POTUS’ Birthday Attack

Michelle Obama will allegedly run for president in the 2024 election. Michelle Obama has said it time and again that she won’t be running for president. The ex-FLOTUS previously said that being the president of the United States doesn’t interest her. As such, there’s no reason for her to run for office simply because she is married to former President Barack Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#State Of The Union#Nine Percent#Infrastructure#Gop#Covid#Russian#Npr
Washington Post

Brutal new polling on Biden should scare Democrats. But there’s a way out.

Democrats have voluntarily put themselves in a political straitjacket. They regularly tell themselves they must be extraordinarily tentative about taking credit for their accomplishments, because this risks angering voters who are still struggling, potentially sparking backlash. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. But what’s often missing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Marietta Daily Journal

Sen. Mitch McConnell denounces censure of 2 House Republicans; Rep. Kevin McCarthy dodges the question

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she may run for president after encouragement from Alex Jones

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she may consider running for US president in the future after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones encouraged her to seek the nation’s highest office. During an interview on Wednesday advertised as the “most censored broadcast in the world,” Mr Jones told Ms Greene that she would make a good candidate for president. He told the Georgia Republican that she might have a “better chance at winning than even Trump.” “Can we get you to run for president in the next few years?” he asked Ms Greene, lauding her “voting record.” Mr Jones then pitched...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy