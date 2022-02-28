Detroit fire commissioner lays out plans to 'enhance services to citizens of Detroit'

DETROIT (WWJ) – Interim Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms is making good on his promise to personally speak to firefighters across the city as he looks to improve the department.

Simms wrapped up a citywide tour on Monday with a visit to Engine 9 on the city’s east side, listening to concerns from firefighters and providing updates on the department’s promise to enhance services to the city’s residents.

It’s been a tough few years for the department’s employees, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, and Simms said firefighters have “felt a little detached from management.”

“That’s why I’m here, to ensure that they know they have our support and we’re here to uplift them and address any concerns or issues they may have,” Simms said.

Among those concerns and issues are morale, health and wellness. The department’s newly appointed wellness specialist Robin Floyd told firefighters during Monday’s visit at Engine 9 there will be plenty of resources offered through a new employee assistance program, including counselors, mental health benefits, dietitians, fitness, financial help, and help with childcare.

Simms said any new firefighters, including those who joined the department after last July, will be cross trained in both fire response and first aid, noting in the near future, there will be “just one department” for emergency medical services and fire combined.

“When you have a medical issue and you have a fire company around the corner, they are going to get there a lot faster and will be really beneficial for the city,” Simms said.

Simms said so far eight firefighters have completed fire and EMS cross training, and the departments hope to ramp that up even further.

In January, Simms – a 35-year veteran of the department – replaced former commissioner Eric Jones, who had come under fire for a number of reasons, including several alleged instances of firefighters caught drinking on the job . Simms has been making the rounds at the city’s fire stations since assuming the role.

Officials are conducting a national search for a new full-time commissioner, though Simms will be considered for the position.

Simms told reporters Monday he felt his visits to all of the city's fire stations were beneficial to both himself and the department's firefighters.