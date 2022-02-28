Kentucky wants $2B from infrastructure act for bridge
Ohio and Kentucky are asking the federal government for $2 billion to fix and replace a bridge that became a symbol during the debate over the infrastructure bill passed last year.
Overhauling the Brent Spence Bridge that connects Cincinnati with northern Kentucky was a big selling point for President Joe Biden.
Governors from both states on Monday signed an agreement to work together to overhaul the bridge and to seek funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure package.
The bridge in downtown Cincinnati has become a bottleneck on a heavily used freight route that connects the Midwest and the South.
