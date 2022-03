Editor's note: Visit http://communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. With 206 of the 750 Harris County polling centers reporting, Valoree Swanson has held onto her lead and secured the Republican nomination for Texas House District 150 in the March 1 primary. At the time of calling the race, the vote count stood at 69.05% of votes for Swanson, 25.41% of votes for Debbie Riddle, 2.98% of votes for Valerie McGilvrey and 2.56% of votes for Bryan Le. Swanson will be on the ballot alongside Democrat Ginny Brown Daniel, who ran unopposed in the primary, for the November general election.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO