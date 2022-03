Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Planet Fitness is opening its second location in Katy at 1705 N. Fry Road, Katy, on March 7. The newest club has cardio machines, strength equipment, 30-minute express circuits, flat-screen televisions, locker rooms and showers. The Black Card Spa also offers hybrid tanning beds, hydromassage beds and massage chairs. The gym will be open and staffed 24/7. 281-712-6067. www.planetfitness.com.

KATY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO