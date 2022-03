LEWISTON - Two juveniles are in custody and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder stemming from an incident that occurred in the 600 block of Bryden Drive on Sunday. According to the Lewiston Police Department, at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired and found an adult male and a juvenile female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious, possibly life threatening injuries.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO