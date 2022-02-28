St. Simons pro Zach Johnson named 30th U.S. Ryder Cup Captain

After competing in five Ryder Cups for the United States as a player, and the 2020 Ryder Cup as a vice-captain, St. Simons Island pro Zach Johnson has been named the 30th U.S. Captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

Having won the 2016 Ryder Cup as a player, Johnson will look to continue the United States dominating 2020 Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits.

“I’m excited. I’m extremely excited,” Johnson said Monday after being named the 30th U.S. Ryder Cup Captain. “I have all the emotions running through me. I’m just — honor, pure honor comes to mind more than anything, just knowing that I can lead this great team in Italy and represent my country, again, is flattering.”

Johnson, a two-time major champion, will be tasked with putting together a U.S. side that will look to win on European soil for the first time since 1993 at The Belfry in England.

With his role of being captain, Johnson will continue to use a similar points system that was used to guarantee six bids into the 2021 team and six captain picks.

“Yes, very similar. The 2022 schedule, only the major championships, WGCs and THE PLAYERS Championship will have points,” Johnson said. “And then once we get to January of 2023, certainly all of the regular PGA TOUR events will be incorporated into the points system and will end with the second playoff event sometime in August of 23, and from there we’ll have our top six.”

With an agreement between the PGA Ryder Cup Committee and Johnson of how the selection process will be done, he announced his first vice-captain during his first press conference as Ryder Cup Captain.

“Steve Stricker has accepted his vice captainship role in Italy, and I’m pumped and honored to have him along my side, a guy that’s led us, Team USA, to a pretty resounding victory in 2020,” Johnson said. “But it’s not a scoreboard. It’s more so how we did it. Frankly, just the class with which he took this position and led, I admire and so to have him as a sounding board, an individual I know I can trust and a great friend, a close friend. I’m excited that he wanted to join in.

“The way he approached it in 2020 was kind of simple. That was the word, right, just keep it simple. He gave those 12 individuals a voice. He gave them freedom to go about their week as if it was a normal tournament even though we know it’s not, but I think the simplicity in that was also quite beautiful.”

When asked what he considers to be his single biggest trait to be captain, Johnson started with a joke about his dimples but then pointed to being open to allow all selected players to be themselves in the biggest week of golf.

“I think just my mentality of knowing that I’m going to embrace what that difficulty is all about; I’m going to, I’m going to allow these guys to come to me whenever they need anything,” Johnson said. “But beforehand they know that they are going to be able to approach the week as if it’s any other week. So I’m going to provide them basically an avenue to just be themselves.

“I like knowing in that there’s freedom in that they can be themselves when they go over there, and that’s how I go about it. Whether it’s an Open Championship or a Ryder Cup, they don’t need to change themselves to go play. They are going to be themselves and they are going to represent Team USA, and it’s going to be trying but they are going to welcome it.”