John Deere’s W200 series M and R windrowers are designed for quick dry down, fast transport speeds and easy, in-cab windrow width adjustments. “Every minute the crop stays in the field after cutting, reduces tonnage, and decreases hay quality,” says Chase Milem, John Deere hay and forage marketing manager. “John Deere W200 series M and R windrowers provide customers with the unmatched ability to get the most from every acre, at reduced acquisition and operating costs.”

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO