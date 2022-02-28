ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Is Stagnation?

By Ann Logue
Cover picture for the articleStagnation in the economy is a period of no or slow growth and no decline. Wages, profits, and prices stay flat, removing many of the incentives that make an economy hum. Stagnation often occurs as the economy recovers from a shock, which makes the lack of growth especially painful. One of...

