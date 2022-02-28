ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron Should Be Accountable for What’s Happening to the Lakers

By Michael Lingard
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lakers got blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans to a resounding chorus of boos from the home crowd directed mostly at Russell Westbrook. They are well on their way to being...

foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 4

Related
TMZ.com

LeBron James Rips Heckler During Lakers Game, 'Shut Your Ass Up'

If you thought things couldn't get worse for the Los Angeles Lakers, here's proof they're still approaching rock bottom ... 'cause LeBron James is now firing back at fans for criticizing him mid-game -- appearing to tell them to "shut your ass up." Bron and the Lakers were getting trounced...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

The Lakers’ $5 million mistake sure to piss off Jeanie Buss

The month of February hasn’t been kind to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. First, there was LeBron James voicing out several eyebrow-raising comments during All-Star Weekend. Then there was the embarrassing blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans that saw her exit the game well before it was over. And of course, the Lakers’ season overall has been nothing short of a debacle as the team mortgaged the future they had left to acquire Russell Westbrook in what currently looks like a poor decision.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The New Orleans Pelicans
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Doesn't Care About Lakers Fans Booing Him At The Home Court: "I Got Three Beautiful Kids At My House, My Wife. I Ain’t Taking That Home."

Russell Westbrook has been under massive scrutiny this season. The 2017 MVP has massively underperformed since joining the Lakers and has been a big problem for the squad in the way that he plays. His lack of chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been one of the many problems his arrival has generated for the Lakers this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to waive DeAndre Jordan, waive D.J. Augustin

The Lakers are waiving DeAndre Jordan and are signing free agent guard D.J. Augustin. They also plan to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Lakers were seeking depth at the point behind Russell Westbrook. Gabriel has seen action...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reportedly ‘Stood Up’ To LeBron

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.
NBA
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy