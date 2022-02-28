LeBron Should Be Accountable for What’s Happening to the Lakers

The month of February hasn’t been kind to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. First, there was LeBron James voicing out several eyebrow-raising comments during All-Star Weekend. Then there was the embarrassing blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans that saw her exit the game well before it was over. And of course, the Lakers’ season overall has been nothing short of a debacle as the team mortgaged the future they had left to acquire Russell Westbrook in what currently looks like a poor decision.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO